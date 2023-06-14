After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is hitting .222 with a triple and seven walks.

In seven of 13 games this year, Frazier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

Frazier has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .286 AVG .182 .333 OBP .357 .286 SLG .273 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 7/6 1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings