Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is hitting .222 with a triple and seven walks.
- In seven of 13 games this year, Frazier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.
- Frazier has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.286
|AVG
|.182
|.333
|OBP
|.357
|.286
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|7/6
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (8-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 16th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.