Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday, Christopher Morel and his .281 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .267 with three doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 42.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 11.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.286
|.278
|OBP
|.365
|.529
|SLG
|.750
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|8
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/2
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
