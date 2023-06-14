Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Dodgers Player Props
|White Sox vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Dodgers
|White Sox vs Dodgers Odds
|White Sox vs Dodgers Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336) this season, fueled by 61 hits.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this season (47 of 61), with multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 61 games this year.
- In 12 games this year (19.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (26 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.308
|AVG
|.228
|.390
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.301
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|6
|20/14
|K/BB
|17/9
|5
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.