On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.336) this season, fueled by 61 hits.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 77.0% of his games this season (47 of 61), with multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 61 games this year.

In 12 games this year (19.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 42.6% of his games this year (26 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .308 AVG .228 .390 OBP .286 .383 SLG .301 8 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 6 20/14 K/BB 17/9 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings