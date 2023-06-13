Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Braves.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .284 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Short has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|.302
|AVG
|.250
|.340
|OBP
|.357
|.465
|SLG
|.417
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
