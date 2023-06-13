Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.132 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 216 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including seven multi-hit games (12.3%).
- He has homered in five games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (17.5%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 57 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.272
|AVG
|.227
|.381
|OBP
|.317
|.444
|SLG
|.341
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|16/14
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
