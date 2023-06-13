On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has two doubles, seven home runs and four walks while hitting .267.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.

He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven in a run in 17 games this season (44.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (39.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .305 AVG .236 .323 OBP .260 .525 SLG .375 5 XBH 4 4 HR 3 11 RBI 10 11/2 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings