Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (at 10:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 58 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashing .244/.328/.429 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 64 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 13 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .264/.318/.525 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Gonsolin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3 vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.416/.589 on the season.

Freeman has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .263/.367/.534 slash line on the season.

Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

