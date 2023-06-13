When the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) and Chicago White Sox (29-38) face off in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, June 13, Tony Gonsolin will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the White Sox will send Lance Lynn to the mound. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog White Sox have +165 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.72 ERA)

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 32 out of the 54 games, or 59.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 6-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (30.6%) in those contests.

The White Sox have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

