Tony Gonsolin gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 70 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 279 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.353 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (4-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 13 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller

