How to Watch the White Sox vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Tony Gonsolin gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 70 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 279 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.353 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (4-6) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- In 13 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
