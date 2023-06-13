Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -227, while the underdog White Sox have +180 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -227 +180 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The White Sox's ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 31 of its 67 chances.

In nine games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 5-4-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 12-21 11-20 18-18 23-29 6-9

