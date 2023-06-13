White Sox vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) and the Chicago White Sox (29-38) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on June 13) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72 ERA).
White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox's record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those games).
- The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (279 total, 4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Lance Lynn vs Luis Severino
|June 8
|@ Yankees
|L 3-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Randy Vasquez
|June 9
|Marlins
|W 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Eury Pérez
|June 10
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Michael Kopech vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 11
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 14
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
