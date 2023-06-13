Tucker Barnhart -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .162 with a double and eight walks.

This season, Barnhart has recorded at least one hit in nine of 28 games (32.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 28 games this season.

Barnhart has driven in a run in four games this year (14.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in one of 28 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .135 AVG .194 .179 OBP .333 .135 SLG .226 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings