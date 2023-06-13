Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .162 with a double and eight walks.
- This season, Barnhart has recorded at least one hit in nine of 28 games (32.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 28 games this season.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in four games this year (14.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of 28 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.135
|AVG
|.194
|.179
|OBP
|.333
|.135
|SLG
|.226
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.23 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.