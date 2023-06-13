Tucker Barnhart -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .162 with a double and eight walks.
  • This season, Barnhart has recorded at least one hit in nine of 28 games (32.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 28 games this season.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in four games this year (14.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of 28 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.135 AVG .194
.179 OBP .333
.135 SLG .226
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
14/2 K/BB 10/6
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.23 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
