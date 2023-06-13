Ozzie Albies and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 54 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .351 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 229 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen AJ Smith-Shawver 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Pablo Lopez

