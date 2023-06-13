Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Tigers have +220 odds to upset. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 8 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of its 64 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 12-21 9-21 18-16 22-29 5-8

