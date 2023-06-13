Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 34 of 49 games this year (69.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (26.5%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|29
|.268
|AVG
|.284
|.373
|OBP
|.363
|.380
|SLG
|.495
|6
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|14/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.23 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
