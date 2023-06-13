Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 130th in slugging.

In 73.7% of his games this year (42 of 57), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.0%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (29.8%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .293 AVG .270 .336 OBP .331 .431 SLG .322 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 18 RBI 11 12/7 K/BB 17/10 8 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings