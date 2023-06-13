On Tuesday, Nick Maton (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .156 with six doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Maton has picked up a hit in 36.7% of his 60 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.3% of them.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (25.0%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .119 AVG .191 .257 OBP .301 .190 SLG .393 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 26/15 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings