Matt Vierling and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .247.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 8.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in seven games this year (14.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 12 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .200 AVG .286 .277 OBP .330 .307 SLG .407 6 XBH 5 1 HR 3 7 RBI 8 12/7 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 2

