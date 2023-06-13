Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jake Marisnick (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .207 with a double and two walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.083
|.000
|OBP
|.214
|.000
|SLG
|.083
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Strider (6-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.
