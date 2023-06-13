After hitting .258 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks while batting .250.

In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 27.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (35.4%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22 games this year (45.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 18 .311 AVG .161 .357 OBP .209 .756 SLG .323 17 XBH 6 11 HR 2 27 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings