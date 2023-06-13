On Tuesday, Eric Haase (hitting .059 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .208 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), with more than one hit six times (12.5%).

In 48 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .237 AVG .181 .289 OBP .253 .355 SLG .217 5 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings