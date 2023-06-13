Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (28-37) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (1-4) for the Cubs and Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Cubs have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 8-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule