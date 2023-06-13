Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (28-37) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (1-4) for the Cubs and Luis Ortiz (1-2) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
  • The Cubs have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 8-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 7 @ Angels L 6-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
June 8 @ Angels L 3-1 Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
June 9 @ Giants W 3-2 Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants W 4-0 Kyle Hendricks vs John Brebbia
June 11 @ Giants L 13-3 Hayden Wesneski vs John Brebbia
June 13 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Luis Ortiz
June 14 Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 15 Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles - Kyle Hendricks vs TBA
June 17 Orioles - TBA vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles - Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer

