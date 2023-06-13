The Indianapolis Colts have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two on the road.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Taylor also had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

Zaire Franklin registered 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Jaguars September 10 1 - +2500 @ Texans September 17 2 - +15000 @ Ravens September 24 3 - +1800 Rams October 1 4 - +8000 Titans October 8 5 - +12500 @ Jaguars October 15 6 - +2500 Browns October 22 7 - +3000 Saints October 29 8 - +3000 @ Panthers November 5 9 - +8000 @ Patriots November 12 10 - +5000 Buccaneers November 26 12 - +12500 @ Titans December 3 13 - +12500 @ Bengals December 10 14 - +900 Steelers December 17 15 - +5000 @ Falcons December 24 16 - +8000 Raiders December 31 17 - +8000 Texans January 7 18 - +15000

