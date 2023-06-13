Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .202.
- In 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.214
|AVG
|.188
|.241
|OBP
|.235
|.411
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|15/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
