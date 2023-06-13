The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .202.

In 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .214 AVG .188 .241 OBP .235 .411 SLG .333 6 XBH 5 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 15/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings