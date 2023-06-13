On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .270 with 23 walks and 30 runs scored.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 78.3% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 60 games this year.

In 12 games this year (20.0%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .308 AVG .235 .390 OBP .295 .383 SLG .311 8 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 6 20/14 K/BB 15/9 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings