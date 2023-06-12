You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Zach McKinstry and others on the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Monday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.354/.398 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .225/.311/.355 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Morton has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.457 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10 K/9 ranks 15th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Reese Olson's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 87 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .331/.402/.563 slash line so far this year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .228/.348/.496 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.