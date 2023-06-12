Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (40-25) will visit Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-37) at Comerica Park on Monday, June 12, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds to win.

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 34 (61.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

