Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 52 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .347 this season.

The Tigers rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 223 (3.5 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.260 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Olson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen AJ Smith-Shawver 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland

