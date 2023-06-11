Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Zack Short -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .274 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- This year, Short has posted at least one hit in 14 of 26 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Short has had an RBI in seven games this year (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.357
|.474
|SLG
|.417
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/3
|K/BB
|10/4
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks 12th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
