Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .132 in his past 10 games, 224 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .253.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 60.0% of his 55 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 24 games this season (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .284 AVG .227 .400 OBP .317 .432 SLG .341 7 XBH 5 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 14/14 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 4

