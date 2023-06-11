Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .264.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (28 of 52), with multiple hits 13 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with two or more runs three times (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.277
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.327
|.410
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.47 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.