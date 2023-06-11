Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .266 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had an RBI in 16 games this year (43.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .305 AVG .232 .323 OBP .257 .525 SLG .377 5 XBH 4 4 HR 3 11 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings