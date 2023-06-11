When the Chicago White Sox (29-37) and Miami Marlins (36-29) meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, June 11, Lucas Giolito will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.75 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.

The White Sox have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60% chance to win.

The White Sox were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Marlins have come away with 17 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 6-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.