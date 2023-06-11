The Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins will meet on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and Jorge Soler among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored White Sox have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the White Sox have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.3.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have gone 17-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.7% of those games).

Chicago has gone 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

Chicago has played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-32-4).

The White Sox have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 5-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 12-21 11-19 18-18 23-29 6-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.