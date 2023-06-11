On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .237 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (7.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (13 of 52), with two or more RBI four times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .267 AVG .207 .344 OBP .263 .407 SLG .287 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 11 RBI 9 26/9 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings