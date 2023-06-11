After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 10 walks while hitting .263.

In 65.2% of his games this season (30 of 46), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (28.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 46 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .244 AVG .280 .277 OBP .321 .278 SLG .340 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 19/6 2 SB 5

