Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at Comerica Park on Sunday, June 11. First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 AM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-225). An 8-run over/under is set for the contest.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.75 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.49 ERA)

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 21, or 70%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Tigers have come away with 20 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 1-9.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Zack Short 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Nick Maton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

