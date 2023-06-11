Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .278.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|29
|.268
|AVG
|.284
|.373
|OBP
|.363
|.380
|SLG
|.495
|6
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|14/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In 27 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.37, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
