The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .278.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 29 .268 AVG .284 .373 OBP .363 .380 SLG .495 6 XBH 12 1 HR 5 8 RBI 11 14/11 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings