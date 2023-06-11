Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .163 with a double, four home runs and four walks.
- Zavala has had a hit in 12 of 31 games this year (38.7%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Zavala has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (16.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.182
|AVG
|.146
|.217
|OBP
|.176
|.182
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|8
|18/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Garrett (2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
