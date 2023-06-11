The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .198 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.
  • Gonzalez has gotten a hit in 14 of 32 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.250 AVG .160
.243 OBP .192
.556 SLG .260
5 XBH 3
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
12/0 K/BB 20/2
3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • Garrett (2-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
