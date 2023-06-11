Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Robert has had a hit in 39 of 63 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits 18 times (28.6%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (20.6%), homering in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Robert has driven in a run in 20 games this season (31.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.246
|AVG
|.275
|.305
|OBP
|.326
|.508
|SLG
|.508
|17
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|18
|36/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Garrett (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.47 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.47 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
