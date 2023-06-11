Jonathan Schoop -- with an on-base percentage of .185 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has five doubles and nine walks while hitting .194.

Schoop has gotten a hit in 16 of 39 games this season (41.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 39 games this season.

Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (17.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 22 .211 AVG .182 .302 OBP .237 .289 SLG .218 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 7/5 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings