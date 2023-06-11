Jonathan Schoop -- with an on-base percentage of .185 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop has five doubles and nine walks while hitting .194.
  • Schoop has gotten a hit in 16 of 39 games this season (41.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 39 games this season.
  • Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (17.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 22
.211 AVG .182
.302 OBP .237
.289 SLG .218
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
7/5 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.29 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
