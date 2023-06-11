Jake Burger -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (27.7%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Burger has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (21.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 47 games (44.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 18 .314 AVG .161 .362 OBP .209 .767 SLG .323 16 XBH 6 11 HR 2 26 RBI 5 25/6 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings