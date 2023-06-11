Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 59 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (23.8%).
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (27.0%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.245
|AVG
|.284
|.372
|OBP
|.410
|.358
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|34/22
|K/BB
|32/24
|3
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
