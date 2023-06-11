The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.088 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Zac Gallen TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .213.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 17.0% of his games this year, Haase has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (21.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .250 AVG .181 .304 OBP .253 .375 SLG .217 5 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 4 19/6 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings