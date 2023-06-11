Elvis Andrus -- hitting .226 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .203.

In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Andrus has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .265 AVG .150 .351 OBP .216 .324 SLG .188 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 14/9 K/BB 16/4 4 SB 2

