Player props can be found for LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 65 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .279/.332/.378 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .254/.348/.398 on the season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .273/.413/.454 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .285/.366/.480 on the season.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.