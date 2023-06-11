LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 271 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Wesneski has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Angels L 7-4 Away Hayden Wesneski Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants - Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks - 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.