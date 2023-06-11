J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Sunday.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 1-9-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cubs have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those contests). Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in four games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.5.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 9-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 64 chances.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 13-20 12-17 16-19 17-27 11-9

