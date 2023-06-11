Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (32-32) and Chicago Cubs (28-36) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on June 11.

The Giants will look to John Brebbia (2-0) against the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-2).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 1-9-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have won in 14, or 41.2%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (271 total), Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule